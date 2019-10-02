Fredonia police make arrests in burglaries

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fredonia police say they received a call last Friday night of burglaries on Terrace Street. While investigating those burglaries, police received a call of a burglary in progress on White Street.

When police arrived, officers chased two subjects into Foresthill Cemetery, and a perimeter was set up around the cemetery.

According to authorities, with the assistance of University police, State police, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and units from Dunkirk police, including their K-9 unit, Fredonia police took Howard Charles Williams III, 21, of Amherst and Donte-Taven Ronald Peay, 21, of Tonawanda into custody.

Police charged both Williams and Peay with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and second-degree burglary.

Officials continue to investigate, and additional charges and arrests are possible.

Anyone with info regarding this incident is asked to call Fredonia police at 716-679-1531.