13 Fredonia students suspended for violating COVID related Code of Conduct

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fredonia University officials wrote an email on Tuesday announcing the suspension of 13 students for violating the Student Code of Conduct related to COVID-19 and off-campus gatherings.

The suspensions handed out today are awaiting a review by the Office of Student Conduct, according to the university.

“Throughout the preparations for – and start of – the Fall 2020 semester, Fredonia encouraged wearing facial coverings and social distancing,” President Stephen Kolison said. “We also talked honestly about repercussions for not following the rules. Any Fredonia student who endangers others by disregarding public health precautions will face serious penalties. Those who fail to respect their responsibility to our community during the pandemic will find that the Student Code of Conduct and local governmental restrictions will be enforced.”

To track active cases and other information on the Fredonia campus, click here.

