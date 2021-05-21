Chautauqua Co. health officials warn of potential hepatitis A exposure at Fredonia restaurant

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you ate at the Mustard Seed Restaurant at 31 E Main St. in Fredonia between April 1 and May 19 the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says you were potentially exposed to hepatitis A.

As a result, the Health Department advises anyone who ate food at the restaurant or had takeout between May 8 and May 19 to receive a free hepatitis A vaccine tomorrow.

The clinic will be held at SUNY Fredonia’s Steele Hall at 280 Central Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Chautauqua County health officials, those who ate at the Mustard Seed Restaurant between April 1 and May 7 may have been exposed, but the hepatitis A vaccine given tomorrow will not prevent infection from this exposure.

The Health Department says those folks should monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days after consuming the food.

Officials say symptoms include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark-colored urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice

Health officials tell News 4 the owner and staff at the Mustard Seed Restaurant are cooperating and have complied with all recommendations from the state and local health department.

The Chautauqua County Health Department Staff conducted a thorough inspection of the restaurant and cleared them to reopen on Thursday. Officials say there is no risk eating there at this time.

To pre-register for tomorrow’s hepatitis A vaccine clinic, click here.