Chautauqua County Health Department issues boil water order for Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Health Department is ordering customers of the Village of Fredonia Water System to boil all water.

Officials say a water sample taken on Wednesday showed a high level of cloudiness in the water. They tell us it’s above the maximum allowable standard of 1.0 turbidity (cloudiness) units.

According to the Health Department, because of this, there is an increased chance the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

Officials are telling customers to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Customers should use boiled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food prep until further notice.

Health officials released this statement as to why this is occurring:

The direct filtration units at the Fredonia Water Treatment Plant have been scheduled for maintenance and media changeout since early Spring 2020. The work has been delayed due to many reasons, mostly because of scheduling during the issues with the current State of Emergency Pandemic. The reason for the high turbidity in the water is that the filter beds removal efficiency has been compromised due to the combination of lack of rain, pH levels of the reservoir and one of the hottest summer’s on record. The age of the filter media predicated the need to schedule a changeout, which has been delayed during the pandemic. This and a combination of other scheduled upgrades and multiple water main breaks during the summer raised the potential for increased turbidity in the system. The corrective action is the plant will be partially shutdown and media will be changed and backwash improvements will be completed during the week of 9/14/20 thru 9/18/20, soon thereafter the system is expected to return to compliance.

They say customers will be informed when the turbidity returns to appropriate levels and boiling water is no longer necessary.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4481, or the Mayor’s office at 716-679-2307 or 716-410-1558.