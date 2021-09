FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a 58-year-old woman with dementia.

Officials say Laura Wilcox may need medical attention. Wilcox was last seen on Route 20 in Fredonia at 4 p.m. Friday.

They believe she is on foot and wearing a blue t-shirt with a gray hooded sweatshirt tied around her waist and blue floral pants.

According to the sheriff’s office, she may have taken a bus to Herkimer.

Authorities describe her as 5’4″ and 155 lbs.