Filming wraps up on Small Business Revolution in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Small Business Revolution says shooting has wrapped up on Season 5 in Fredonia.

Due to COVID, crews say they weren’t able to travel back to Fredonia for more in-person filming.

They created a technologically connected, but socially distance, set where co-hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington checked in with the business owners virtually about their makeovers.

The transformations will be revealed when the show airs in November.

