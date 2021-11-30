Former Chautauqua County Sheriff to become Fredonia Chief of Police

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace has been appointed the next Fredonia Chief of Police.

Gerace, who first joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1979, served as Sheriff from 1995 through 2018. He lost his last re-election bid to current Sheriff James Quattrone after serving six terms.

According to Gerace’s LinkedIn profile, he went on to become Director of Campus Safety and Security at Chautauqua Institution.

News 4 confirmed on Tuesday morning that his next move will be leading the Fredonia Police Department.