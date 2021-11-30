FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace has been appointed the next Fredonia Chief of Police.
Gerace, who first joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1979, served as Sheriff from 1995 through 2018. He lost his last re-election bid to current Sheriff James Quattrone after serving six terms.
According to Gerace’s LinkedIn profile, he went on to become Director of Campus Safety and Security at Chautauqua Institution.
News 4 confirmed on Tuesday morning that his next move will be leading the Fredonia Police Department.
Latest Posts
- Legalization will change how companies can address marijuana use with employees
- Former Chautauqua County Sheriff to become Fredonia Chief of Police
- BestSelf Behavioral Health receiving $5 million federal grant
- Fitness centers implementing vaccination policies to avoid masking
- Over 50 terrified dogs rescued from truck headed to slaughterhouse
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.