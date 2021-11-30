Former Chautauqua County Sheriff to become Fredonia Chief of Police

Fredonia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gerace

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace has been appointed the next Fredonia Chief of Police.

Gerace, who first joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1979, served as Sheriff from 1995 through 2018. He lost his last re-election bid to current Sheriff James Quattrone after serving six terms.

According to Gerace’s LinkedIn profile, he went on to become Director of Campus Safety and Security at Chautauqua Institution.

News 4 confirmed on Tuesday morning that his next move will be leading the Fredonia Police Department.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now