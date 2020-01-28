Fredonia awaiting announcement of “Small Business Revolution” winner

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re just hours away from finding out if Fredonia is the winner of the “Small Business Revolution” competition and the recipient of the $500,000 revitalization.

“Small Business Revolution” is a show on Hulu.

The goal is to revitalize main streets and spread half-a-million dollars between local businesses at the winning location.

Fredonia made the top five out of 6,000 small towns and villages across the country.

People were able to vote once a day from January 14th through January 21st.

On the last day, the website shared Fredonia had the lead, although there are no guarantees.

The big announcement comes at 8 p.m.