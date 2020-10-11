Fredonia extending state of emergency due to water issues

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fredonia Mayor Douglas Essek is extending the local state of emergency due to the unstableness of the production of potable water while maintaining acceptable turbidity limits.

Essek says this is a recommendation of the Chautauqua County Department of Health, and the village is taking this action to protect the general public and to provide safe drinking water to the community.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded, Essek says.

On September 30, a boil water advisory, which had been in effect since September 10, was lifted.

