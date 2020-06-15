Fredonia High School band pays tribute to essential workers

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Fredonia, more than 400 people came together to pay tribute to essential workers.

The Fredonia High School band recorded a virtual performance of the late Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me.” Fittingly, the project was titled “Lean On Us.”

This was the band’s final project for the 2020 school year.

The video includes pictures from Fredonia residents, thanking those serving on the frontlines.

Andy Bennett, music director for the Fredonia Central School District, says the project has received more than 1,000 views in just a couple of days.