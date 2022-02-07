Fredonia man who’s facing child sex assault charges gets 50 years for child porn

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Fredonia man who admitted to producing and possessing child pornography was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

26-year-old Dustin Post was convicted of recording his sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl on video. Prosecutors say the incident took place in the summer of 2019.

That November, investigators took a cell phone, laptop and four flash drives from his home. On these devices, officials say they found multiple images and videos of child porn.

Through further investigation, nine children and one adult, all female, were identified as victims of Post.

This past May, even more charges were brought against Post, who authorities say sexually assaulted seven children, some as young as one, three or five years old.

“He had access to these children by befriending the children’s mothers or other caregivers, so these are children that were known to him,” said Tracey Brunecz, assistant district attorney for Chautauqua County.

Authorities say the alleged abuse happened between September 2015 and August 2019.