Fredonia police warn against social gatherings during pandemic

Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are being told time and time again to practice proper social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Schools across the state are shut down, but Fredonia police want to remind locals that social gatherings could lead to $1,000 fines or charges. Those include disorderly conduct, criminal nuisance and obstructing governmental administration.

These social gatherings include “Fred Fest” or anything like it.

