Fredonia professor’s attorney says school violated First Amendment rights

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are growing calls to fire a SUNY Fredonia professor over disturbing comments about sex between adults and children. An online petition has been launched calling for philosophy professor Stephen Kershnar to be fired.

Kershnar appeared in a video that’s been circulating online, showing him talking about sex between adults and children. SUNY Fredonia has condemned the video and Kershnar has been assigned off campus until further notice. Some students News 4 has spoken with say Kershnar’s theories cross the line.

Kershnar’s attorney, Barry Covert, says the punishment is already a violation of his First Amendment rights. He also tried to clarify his client’s remarks.

Stephen Kershnar has written books about adult-child sex and abortion, in addition to other controversial topics. He is also an attorney.