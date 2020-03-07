Fredonia residents celebrate the start of filming for Small Business Revolution

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Vendors lined the streets, and music filled the air, all to celebrate Fredonia.

In January, the show Small Business Revolution announced the village as the winner of season five. That means $500,000 is awarded to Fredonia and its seven businesses that were picked to be revamped.

Friday’s event was the official kick-off of filming. The snowy weather didn’t stop dozens from coming out to celebrate.

Show hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington say they’re happy to help a place where small businesses are the backbone of the community.