More charges against Fredonia man who pleaded guilty to possessing, producing child porn

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Fredonia man has pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography.

New York State police began to investigate 25-year-old Dustin Post after receiving a complaint about a possible sex offense involving a minor.

Prosecutors say that in the summer of 2019, Post recorded himself abusing a 12-year-old girl. That November, investigators removed a cell phone, laptop and four flash drives from Post’s home.

Multiple images and videos of child porn were found.

For these crimes, Post could spend up to 50 years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine. He’ll be sentenced on October 1.

MORE | Fredonia man charged with making child pornography

During a morning conference, officials also announced that Post has been indicted on charges accusing him of abusing six other children. According to authorities, the victims were aged one, three, five, six, seven and 11.

According to authorities, the alleged abuse occurred between September 2015 and August 2019.