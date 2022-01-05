NYSDOT to share information on proposed Route 60 project

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County residents can soon learn more about a proposed project to improve Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret.
Currently, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is planning to make changes between State Route 83 and U.S. Route 20. Those changes include the following:
- Widening the road to accommodate a center, two-way, left-turn lane
- Replacing the existing box culvert south of State Route 83 to help prevent flooding
- Extending the sidewalk from the roundabout to McAllister Road
An informal, informational meeting on the project is set to take place at the Fredonia Opera House (9 Church St.) on Wednesday, January 12 from 4-6 p.m.
There, displays about the project will be shown and NYSDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and take comments. All who attend will be required to wear a mask.
