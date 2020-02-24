Seven selected from Fredonia for Small Business Revolution

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The seven Fredonia businesses that will be featured in the next season of Small Business Revolution have been announced.

Fresh & Fancy Flowers & Gifts, Literacy Volunteers of Chautauqua County, The Hair Bar, Om Nohm Gluten-Free, Nyce and Clean Premium Detailing, The Vineyards Golf Course and Lena’s Pizza and Sub Shop will be featured on the hit show this season.



The village won five-hundred thousand dollars from the online competition in January.

The money will be used to revitalize businesses in the area.

Filming for Small Business Revolution starts next week. The show is set to air in the Fall.