Show featuring small businesses in Fredonia nominated for Emmy

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A show that featured seven Fredonia small businesses is now celebrating a big honor.

Season five of Small Business Revolution has been nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding lifestyle series category.

These episodes showed how small businesses had to adapt during the pandemic.

Right now, the show is filming its sixth season in Minneapolis. But creator and cohost Andrea Brinkman says they continue to check in with the businesses in Fredonia, and they’re all doing great.

“We just feel so blessed to have been a part of their journey. And this Emmy nod is really just a testament to the fact that those stories were told in such a way that was, it speaks to the quality of it but how much those stories really resonated with people,” Brinkman said.

This is Small Business Revolution’s first Emmy nomination.

The winner will be announced Sunday night.

You can still see season five of the show on Hulu, Prime Video, and online. The sixth season is scheduled to debut this fall.