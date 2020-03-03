Small Business Revolution Kickoff Celebration happening Friday in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Friday, the Fredonia community will gather for the Small Business Revolution kickoff celebration.

Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington will be on hand for the beginning of Season 5 in the village.

The kickoff will include a street party with food vendors and surprise guests and performances throughout the night.

It runs from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Fredonia at the corner of Church Street and Park Place.

Fredonia learned they won the competition back in late January.

Filming for the show began this week.