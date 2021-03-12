Some vaccination appointments in Fredonia won’t take place after NYS website error

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health shared an update regarding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fredonia on Friday.
“There were more appointments provided for the clinic today in Fredonia than are actually available,” they posted on their website Friday morning.
Because of this, Friday appointments scheduled on Thursday, prior to 10 p.m., will take place, but those who did not schedule their appointment until after that time will not have an appointment on Friday.
The Chautauqua County Department of Health says there was an error on New York State’s website.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.