Some vaccination appointments in Fredonia won’t take place after NYS website error

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The visually extraordinary complex designed by famed architect Massimiliano Fuksas has been transformed into a temporary vaccination center. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health shared an update regarding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fredonia on Friday.

“There were more appointments provided for the clinic today in Fredonia than are actually available,” they posted on their website Friday morning.

Because of this, Friday appointments scheduled on Thursday, prior to 10 p.m., will take place, but those who did not schedule their appointment until after that time will not have an appointment on Friday.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health says there was an error on New York State’s website.