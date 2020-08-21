SUNY Fredonia student tests positive for COVID-19

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–SUNY Fredonia says it had its first student test positive this week for COVID-19.

That’s according to a letter that was sent out by school president Stephen Kolison, Jr.

Kolison says the student notified the college and was quickly moved into isolation off-campus.

Also in the letter, Kolison says the Student Health Center and Chautauqua County Department of Health collaborated on contact tracing to notify any individuals who needed to quarantine.

Exposed students are quarantining in off-campus locations.

Fredonia has a web page with a dashboard to keep the campus’s community updated on active cases, positive and negative test results, and any other data officials are allowed to share.

“In my first days on campus, I am so impressed by the number of students, faculty, and staff who are wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently,” Kolison said in the letter. “These three strategies are key to preventing the spread of COVID-19 on campus, and I implore you to follow them and encourage everyone around you to do the same.”

You can read the full letter below:

To: Campus Community

From: Stephen H. Kolison, Jr., Ph.D., President and Professor



SUNY Fredonia has been actively planning for the Fall 2020 semester which commences with the first day of class Monday. The campus has put in place numerous rules, regulations, and directives for students and staff to follow to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The various committees that collaborated in the planning followed health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New York State Department of Health, the Governor’s Office, and SUNY.

Even with all the precautions in place, we are faced with the reality that there will inevitably be positive cases on campus. Indeed, we have had our first student test positive this week. That student notified the college, and was quickly moved into isolation off-campus. The Student Health Center and Chautauqua County Department of Health collaborated on contact tracing to notify any individuals who needed to quarantine. All exposed students are quarantining in off-campus locations.

While we will not be immune to this pandemic, as your President, let me assure you that we will keep you informed of all incidents. We have created a web page with a dashboard to keep everyone updated on active cases, positive and negative test results, and any other data we are allowed to share. The Student Health Center, Human Resources, and the Chautauqua County Health Department, will keep the information updated so you can be aware of what is happening.

In my first days on campus, I am so impressed by the number of students, faculty and staff who are wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently. These three strategies are key to preventing the spread of COVID-19 on campus, and I implore you to follow them and encourage everyone around you to do the same. Let’s continue to be #FREDstrong and make SUNY Fredonia an example of how a college can successfully – and safely – deliver academic success in these uncertain times.

