SUNY Fredonia students assaulted; police looking for suspect

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — University police at SUNY Fredonia are looking to identify a person they say assaulted students during two separate incidents early Monday morning.

According to the school, the incidents occurred in the vicinity of Ring Road and Park Drive at 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

During both times, the suspect assaulted the victims and tried to remove their clothing, officials say. The victims were not injured, and were able to fight off the attacker and get away.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned Black man with a stocky build, who stood at roughly 5’7″. He was believed to be college-aged or slightly older.

At the time, officials say he was wearing gray sweatpants and a red hoodie with the hood pulled up. He is not believed to be a part of the campus community.

Anyone with information that could help police identify him is asked to call (716) 673-3333, email upd@fredonia.edu or submit a tip here.