SUNY Fredonia to become mass vaccination site

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — SUNY Fredonia is planning to become a Chautauqua County-operated COVID-19 vaccination site.

On Wednesday afternoon, the school announced that it had entered into an agreement with the county’s Department of Health to set up a site in the Ice Arena complex in Steele Hall.

Appointments for this site will be scheduled through the county, but it’s not clear when they’ll begin.

“As vaccine supply increases, sites like the SUNY Fredonia campus with large, open venues and ample parking will be necessary to accommodate the number of people we anticipate needing to vaccinate,” said Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler.

Information on vaccination clinics in the county can be found here.