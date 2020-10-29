Trailer for “Small Business Revolution” featuring Fredonia released

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A trailer for the newest season of “Small Business Revolution,” which features Fredonia, has been released.

The village received $500,000 to upgrade some local businesses. Shooting wrapped in August, but due to COVID-19, crews say they weren’t able to travel back to Fredonia for more in-person filming.

They created a connected, but socially distant set where co-hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington checked in with the business owners virtually about their makeovers.

The show will air on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video on November 10.