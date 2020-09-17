Village of Fredonia continues boil water order

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Board of Health officials are asking Fredonia residents to continue to boil water per Health Department guidelines for drinking and food prep.

They tell us they inspected the Water Treatment Plant this morning to assess progress and will re-assess the situation with a determination to lift the order.

Officials wrote, “The Health Department was pleased with our progress with the work that was being completed to resolve turbidity issues.”

The Board of Health will continue to distribute bottled water.

“We appreciate all the positive feedback towards this effort. The continued cooperation of the public to conserve water will assist in the timeliness of the plant to recover its normally excellent turbidity removal treatment,” the Board of Health wrote.

Water distribution is being held at the Fredonia Department of Public Works building at 176 Eagle St. on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. and next Monday from 4-7 p.m.

For more information contact:

Chautauqua County Health Department: 716-753-4481

Village of Fredonia: 716-679-2307

