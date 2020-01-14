Fredonia becomes top 5 finalist in “Small Business Revolution”

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Fredonia is in the running to receive a half-million dollar transformation as a top five finalist on the hit reality show “Small Business Revolution.”

This morning, the village found out it reached the top five after it was previously announced they’re in the top 10.

Tuesday morning, people gathered at the Fredonia Opera House to watch the announcement, which took place 6:45 a.m.

Fredonia Mayor Douglas Esseck says “It’s been an amazing process already. It will continue to be an amazing process. This means that we’ll have six small businesses or not-for-profits be the recipient of $500,000 and some type of revitalization aid.”

The show’s hosts have traveled to meet with each small town to learn more about how they could benefit from the makeover.

Now that Fredonia’s in the top five, a week-long voting process will determine the winner.

The community is encouraged to vote once a day on every device possible. Here’s how to do it.