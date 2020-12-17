Free COVID-19 testing clinics to take place in Chautauqua County

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services will be providing free testing for COVID-19 over the next couple of weeks.

The testing will take place at sites in Dunkirk and Jamestown.

Here are the dates and locations. Testing will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Murphy Training Center

Dunkirk Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY

Tuesday, December 22

Tuesday, December 29

Taylor Training Center

Jamestown Training Grounds

240 Harrison Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Wednesday, December 23

Wednesday, December 30

The link to register for testing will be posted at this site. You can also call 1-866-604-6789 for help with scheduling.

The county is asking anyone who has tested positive in the last 90 days to not sign up for testing.