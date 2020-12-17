Free COVID-19 testing clinics to take place in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services will be providing free testing for COVID-19 over the next couple of weeks.
The testing will take place at sites in Dunkirk and Jamestown.
Here are the dates and locations. Testing will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Murphy Training Center
Dunkirk Training Grounds
665 Brigham Road
Dunkirk, NY
Tuesday, December 22
Tuesday, December 29
Taylor Training Center
Jamestown Training Grounds
240 Harrison Street
Jamestown, NY 14701
Wednesday, December 23
Wednesday, December 30
The link to register for testing will be posted at this site. You can also call 1-866-604-6789 for help with scheduling.
The county is asking anyone who has tested positive in the last 90 days to not sign up for testing.
