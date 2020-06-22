Breaking News
Free hand sanitizer, face masks to be given out to seniors in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Older adults in the Chautauqua area can get free face masks and hand sanitizer during two distribution events at Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services locations.

The distribution events will be held 10 a.m. to noon on June 26 and July 10 at the following locations:

  • 610 W. Third St. in Jamestown;
  • 7 N. Erie St. (back of the HRC Building) in Mayville; and
  • 45 Cliffstar Ct. in Dunkirk.

Supplies have been given to all senior housing units in the county. Seniors who need masks and sanitizer and are unable to get to the distribution events can also call NY Connects at (716) 753-4582 to make arrangements.

