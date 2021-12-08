CARROLL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency crews worked fast to rescue a dog that partially fell through thin ice into a frigid pond Wednesday in the Town of Carroll.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the dog got trapped in the water after its back legs broke through the ice. Frewsburg firefighters responded and broke up the delicate ice to access the struggling canine.
Firefighters pulled the dog out, carried it to shore and dried the dog off in the fire engine.
The dog was reunited with its family.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Frewsburg firefighters rescue dog from frigid pond
- Allegany County now has highest Covid positivity, lowest vaccination rates
- Bills trying to get run defense ‘really figured out’ ahead of facing Leonard Fournette and Bucs
- Bipartisan group calls for more provisions to protect military sexual assault survivors before NDAA vote
- New York State COVID-19 update for December 8th