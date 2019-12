BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man, identified as a fugitive from justice, was captured in Chautauqua County.

New York State police say they pulled a vehicle over on I-86 in Bemus Point after noticing neither occupant had a seatbelt on.

One of those occupants was identified as 47-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was wanted for violating his parole related to the sale of cocaine.

After his arrest, Zimmerman was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.