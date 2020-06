CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The longest-running rodeo in the east is being postponed to 2021.

Officials in Gerry say the 76th annual Gerry Rodeo in the Southern Tier will just have to wait.

The Gerry Fire Department in Chautauqua County is postponing the popular event because of the coronavirus.

Next year, the Gerry Rodeo will take place August 4th through the 7th.