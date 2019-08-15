Head-on collision in Chautauqua County leaves one dead

TOWN OF POLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)– Multiple agencies, including the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a reported two vehicle car accident with injuries on Route 394 in the Town of Poland on Wednesday.

An investigation revealed, 67-year-old Terry Telschow of Jamestown crossed the center lines in the road while traveling west and ended up in the eastbound lane.

Telschow collided head-on with 35-year-old Landon Armstrong’s vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Telschow suffered serious injuries. He was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight, where he later died.

Officials say, Armstrong of Conewango Valley, went to UPMC Chautauqua by ambulance but did not appear to have significant injuries.

No charges have been filed in the incident.