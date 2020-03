CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County Health officials are also detailing their plans to tackle the coronavirus.

The Director of Health and Human Services is stressing the risk for infection from the virus is still low.

Officials say the best thing for people to do right now is to stay calm and take actions to keep yourself healthy.

That means wash your hands regularly and avoid people who may be sick.