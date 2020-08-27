Health officials in Chautauqua County report increase of 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Thursday, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services reported 37 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The jump puts the total number of confirmed cases in the county at 352, and there are now 76 active cases.

Newly announced cases include:

Three persons under the age of 18

A young adult male

Five males in their 20s

Four males and three females in their 30s

Eight males and three females in their 40s

Three males and two females in their 50s

A male and female in their 60s

A male and female in their 70s

A female in her 80s

County health officials report three hospitalizations as of Tuesday, and 267 recovered cases.

At this time, there are 236 cases under quarantine and 501 people under domestic traveler quarantine for coming to Chautauqua County from a state on the travel advisory list.

COVID deaths are still at nine individuals.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.