Health officials in Chautauqua County report three new COVID-19 cases

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 196 confirmed cases.

The latest individuals to test positive are a man in his 20s, a woman in her 40s, and a man in his 60s.

According to Health and Human Services, 44 cases remain active, while eight people have died from the virus.

As of Wednesday, three people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Health officials also say 144 people have recovered, and there are 19,329 negative test results.