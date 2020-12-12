Honest John’s Restaurant and Pizzeria expands to fill demand from pandemic

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The owner of a popular pizzeria in Jamestown is stretching their dough to West Ellicott.

“Honest John’s Restaurant and Pizzeria” will open a second location on Fairmount Avenue.

Owner John Raymond has been cleaning and remodeling the new site all week.

He says the expansion will allow them to fill more takeout and delivery orders during the pandemic.

Raymond is also starting a new initiative that he calls “curbside express.”

Here’s how it works…

“You’re going to be able to pull in, place your order online and you’ll be in our parking lot and we’ll be bringing it out to let’s say space number two and you can pay for it there. We’ll bring it out, right to your car. We’re going to all that hopefully in about 10 minutes or less.” John Raymond, Owner, Honest John’s Restaurant and Pizzeria

Raymond says the new location will allow him to hire between 15 to 18 new positions to come January.