Human remains found in Chautauqua County undergoing FBI DNA analysis

PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — With help from the FBI, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to get more answers about a set of human remains found last year.

It was this past September when remains from at least two people were discovered in the Town of Portland. But since then, only one of them has been identified.

Following the identification of Marquita Mull, who lived in Buffalo, Crime Stoppers has offered up to $7,500 for information on her death. Mull had been reported missing in July after last being seen the month prior.

But regarding the other set of remains, which are believed to have been there for decades, there are even more questions remaining.

Some have since been answered. With the help of dental records, the remains were determined to not be those of Lori Ceci Bova or Corrie Anderson — two other women who went missing in Chautauqua County in 1997 and 2008. But it’s still not clear who this person was.

To get more answers, an FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia is working to better identify the remains through DNA analysis.

Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone is not sure how long the whole process will take.