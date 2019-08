MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was assaulted at the county jail.

They say the attack happened on August 6.

Because of the inmate’s injuries, he had to be taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital.

Two other inmates, Kyle Kamholtz, 33, and Alvin Jusino, 24, were charged with second-degree assault.

Bail for each of them was set at $75,000.