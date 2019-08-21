Jamestown man charged with menacing after threatening to shoot two dogs

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Troopers responded to the Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in Mayville on Sunday for the report of a man menacing several people with a rifle.

Police say 62-year-old Douglas Murvine of Jamestown became upset when another camper arrived with two dogs.

Murvine threatened to shoot the dogs and pointed a rifle at the victim and his dogs. He then proceeded to put the rifle down and pick up a rock and threatened to strike the victim with the rock.

According to authorities, this happened in the presence of four children.

Murvine remains at Chautauqua County Jail after being arrested and processed.

Police charged him with Second-degree Menacing and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.