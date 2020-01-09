Jamestown man charged with robbing store in Falconer

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Ellicott police say a man suspected of robbing a store in Falconer was captured a short distance away.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the Kwik Fill on W. Main St.

40-year-old Jamestown resident Andrew Piatz had fled the scene, but didn’t get far, police say.

Piatz was accused of demanding money from the clerk and taking items from the store without paying for them.

He was charged with robbery and petit larceny.

Piatz is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.