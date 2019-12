Milk is lined up on the shelves at a supermarket in Miami, Friday, April 13, 2007. Prices on everything from cereal and milk to soft drinks and red meat are on the upswing, due partly to the ethanol and biodiesel boom which is pushing up prices for corn and other commodities. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lakewood-Busti officers responded to the local Walmart at 350 E. Fairmount Ave. Sunday around 9:30 p.m. for the report of criminal mischief.

Andrew S. Vanguilder of Jamestown allegedly removed two bottles of milk from the cooler, drank out of both, then placed them back in cooler with no intention to pay for them, police say.

Vanguilder faces charges of criminal mischief. He was released with an appearance ticket to show up to the Town of Busti court at a later date.