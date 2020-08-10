Jamestown man killed in crash on I-86 on-ramp

Chautauqua County

New York State Police

TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was killed in a crash in Chautauqua County early Sunday morning.

New York State police say Jeffrey Baker, 40, entered the Exit 12 on-ramp on the eastbound side of I-86 around 5 a.m.

Police say he was driving quickly when his vehicle left the road and went down an embankment, striking a culvert.

Baker, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

