Jamestown woman facing multiple charges after stealing car

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Jamestown woman faces multiple charges after stealing a car on July 15.

Lakewood-Busti Police learned 30-year-old Jennifer Blake was going house to house asking for help.

Police say one neighbor offered help to Blake, and she stole the neighbor’s cell phone.

She also stole another neighbor’s car with all their belongings in it. According to police, Blake then used the victim’s credit card and checkbook in Chautauqua County.

During the investigation, the vehicle was recovered, and Blake was charged with two counts of petit larceny, third-degree grand larceny, and fourth-degree grand larceny.