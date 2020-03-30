Coronavirus
18-year-old charged with stabbing teen in Jamestown

Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police have arrested an 18-year-old man following an altercation in the city Sunday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., several people were involved in an incident in the area of W. 4th St. and Cherry St.

When police responded to a report of a stabbing there, they found a 16-year-old male victim who had been punctured in the leg. The victim, who’s injury was non-life threatening, was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.

A short time later, Tyler Hough, 18, was arrested and charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hough is currently jailed, awaiting arraignment.

