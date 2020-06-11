2 arrested amid drug investigation in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people in Jamestown were taken into custody in relation to drugs and a parole warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Jamestown police say last week, Luis Martinez, 48, was arrested after a large quantity of meth and a stolen pistol were recovered by police.

On Wednesday, police watched a vehicle that Martinez was associated with while it was parked outside an address on Winsor St. At the time, police say they were looking to take Martinez into custody on a parole violation.

Eventually, officers say they saw Martinez and another man exit the residence. They had a child’s backpack in their possession.

The other man walked behind the residence, but returned without the backpack.

They then got into the parked vehicle and drove away. Once they left, police initiated a traffic stop, and Martinez was taken into custody.

After this, police say they found the backpack hidden in some bushes in the backyard. Martinez told them the backpack and the contents belonged to him, according to officers.

Inside the backpack was more than $37,000 in cash.

Once this was discovered, police searched the residence Martinez and the other man came from and found scales, packaging material, marijuana, more than 13 grams of meth and $1,668 in cash inside.

Kanisha Pintagro, 31, who was inside the residence at the time, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Both Martinez and Pintagro were taken to the city jail.

As the investigation continues, more charges are expected.

