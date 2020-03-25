1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: More than 30,000 cases in NYS, 122 in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County officials to provide update on COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. Daily coronavirus update – reports from around the country to help separate fact from fiction
Closings
There are currently 349 active closings. Click for more details.

2 arrested as result of drug trafficking investigation in Jamestown

Jamestown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say the arrests of two people led to the discovery of various drugs on Tuesday.

What started it all off was when police spotted Rocco Beardsley, 34, driving in the area of Locust St.

Shortly before Noon, police pulled him over, but they say he got out of the vehicle and tried to get away on foot. While exiting the vehicle, police say he threw a bag containing a large amount of narcotics under it.

The reason they pulled him over was a warrant for criminal sale of a controlled substance, but more charges followed when police took him into custody.

While searching his vehicle, police say they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine and 11 hydrocodone pills — which altogether are worth more than $20,000.

About half an hour after Beardsley’s arrest, the police department’s SWAT team worked with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force to execute a search at a residence on Cowden Place.

Inside, police found Kylie Reeves, 27, and three children under the age of five. Police say Reeves was found to be in possession of meth, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash.

The children were turned over to a family member.

Beardsley was charged with the arrest warrant for criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance (second and third-degree) and obstructing governmental administration.

Reeves was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jamestown police say these arrests were the result of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss