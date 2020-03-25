2 arrested as result of drug trafficking investigation in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say the arrests of two people led to the discovery of various drugs on Tuesday.

What started it all off was when police spotted Rocco Beardsley, 34, driving in the area of Locust St.

Shortly before Noon, police pulled him over, but they say he got out of the vehicle and tried to get away on foot. While exiting the vehicle, police say he threw a bag containing a large amount of narcotics under it.

The reason they pulled him over was a warrant for criminal sale of a controlled substance, but more charges followed when police took him into custody.

While searching his vehicle, police say they found fentanyl, meth, cocaine and 11 hydrocodone pills — which altogether are worth more than $20,000.

About half an hour after Beardsley’s arrest, the police department’s SWAT team worked with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force to execute a search at a residence on Cowden Place.

Inside, police found Kylie Reeves, 27, and three children under the age of five. Police say Reeves was found to be in possession of meth, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash.

The children were turned over to a family member.

Beardsley was charged with the arrest warrant for criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance (second and third-degree) and obstructing governmental administration.

Reeves was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jamestown police say these arrests were the result of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking.