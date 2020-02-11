37 workers to lose jobs at Jamestown factory

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — WNY News Now is reporting that a factory in Jamestown is preparing to get rid of nearly half its employees.

Jamestown Metal Products has been in business since 1943. It is expected to lay off 37 of its 77 employees “later this year,” the report says. The company filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) last week.

The company, which manufactures steel and wood fixtures among other products, says “economic” circumstances led to the decision to lay off workers, WNY News Now reports.