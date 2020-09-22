61-year-old man struck in Jamestown hit-and-run

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown are investigating a hit-and-run that took place on Tuesday morning.

According to officers, a 61-year-old man was walking across the intersection of E. 6th St. and Pine St. when he was struck by a vehicle that was turning left onto Pine. This occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The vehicle is believed to have been a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala. It may have front-end damage.

Investigators were able to get an image of what’s believed to be the vehicle from a traffic camera. Here’s where they say it drove:

South on Pine St. -> East onto E. 5th St -> East to E. 2nd St. -> South onto Winsor St. -> South down Winsor St. before turning onto English St.

During the incident, the pedestrian was knocked to the ground and suffered severe injuries to his lower legs. Police say his injuries aren’t life-threatening, though.

He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua, but the victim’s current condition is not known.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call investigators at (716) 483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477. People with information can also use to Tips 411 app. All tips are confidential.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.