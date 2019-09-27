7 charged in Jamestown drug raid

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven people were charged with drug crimes during a raid in Jamestown Thursday night.

Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, with help from the Jamestown Police SWAT team, gained entry to the upper apartment at 225 Tower St. around 10:15 p.m.

Seven people inside the apartment were taken into custody. They are the following:

Wade Paulisck, Jr., 22

Janie Blakey, 22

Jonathan Wright, 24

Stephen Glover, 36

Robert Mosley, 25

Jordan Thayer, 22

Tyler Manelick, 22

Officers located a loaded pistol stolen during a 2018 burglary in the city, fentanyl, meth, Suboxone and $1,700 in cash.

Wright and Thayer were on parole at the time of their arrests. Paulisck was charged as a fugitive, since police identified him as a parole absconder from Pennsylvania.

All seven were charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.