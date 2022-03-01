JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amy Poehler, of “Parks and Recreation” and “Saturday Night Live” fame, was in Western New York Tuesday for a screening of a new Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz documentary she directed and produced.

The National Comedy Center, in Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, hosted the screening. News 4 was on the scene to talk to administrators at the museum, as well as Poehler herself, about the documentary and the legacies of Ball and Arnaz.

“Their careers and their lives are so big, that the hardest job here was to figure out what to put in,” Poehler said. “They lived amazing, incredible lives.”

The full interview with Poehler can be seen above.

News 4 also spoke to the National Comedy Center’s Executive Director, Journey Gunderson, about the importance of the relationship between Ball and Arnaz, along with the Center’s VP of Marketing and Communications, Gary Hahn, about Ball’s impact on the museum and the Jamestown area.

The museum opened in 2018 and was formally designated as the National Comedy Center by Congress in 2019. It was built a few blocks from the Lucy-Desi museum, built in honor of Ball and Arnaz.

The National Comedy Center will be holding a special on admission through April 16, for “Family Field Trips,” where all children and teens from New York State will receive free admission with an accompanying adult ticket purchased at full price. For more information on the museum, click here.

To view the “Lucy and Desi” trailer, visit this link. The documentary is available March 4 on Amazon Prime.